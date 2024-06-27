Israeli officer killed, 17 wounded in Jenin raid

Several Palestinians were also injured by Israeli Occupation forces' gunfire early Thursday in the city, pro-Palestinian Roya News reported.

The Israeli Occupation deployed military reinforcements, including dozens of snipers positioned on rooftops of commercial buildings, homes, and throughout the city's central areas. This led to violent clashes and explosions echoing across Jenin.

On Wednesday evening, the Israeli Occupation forces arrested three residents from Jenin. The Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that the forces stormed the city and its outskirts from Al-Nasira Street. Prior to this, Israeli Occupation special forces infiltrated the city, arresting former prisoners Jamal Hawil, Jamal Zubeidi, and Abdul Ghani Abu Al-Hayja at the camp entrance.

Intense confrontations erupted around Jenin Cinema, Al-Dakhiliya roundabout, and the edges of Jenin camp. Soldiers fired tear gas canisters into the yard of Jenin Governmental Hospital and shot at residents and their vehicles.

MNA