Jun 12, 2024, 8:12 AM

Iran, Azerbaijan to hold tactical drill

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are scheduled to conduct a tactical drill today.

According to the training plan for 2024, on June 12, tactical exercises will be held with the units of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in Nakhchivan, Trend News Agency reported, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The exercises, involving military personnel, combat equipment, aviation vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles, are focused on further increasing the decision-making skills of commanders and their level of professionalism, as well as improving the interoperability between the units.

In the exercises to be hosted by both countries, various tasks on the protection of strategic objects and communication lines from possible sabotage activities will be accomplished in a coordinated manner.

