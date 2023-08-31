VIDEO: Removing dust particles from Shabdolazim shrine

The ceremony to remove dust from and clean the holy shrine of Shabdolazim is a symbolic ceremony that comes a few days before the Arbaeen, the fortieth day after martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions on Ashura Day.
TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – A group of people including artists and actors held the ceremony of removing dust from the Shāh Abdol-Azīm Shrine, also known as Shabdolazim, located in Rey in southeast of the Iranian capital of Tehran Thur.
News Code 205436
Your Comment