Aug 31, 2023, 10:43 PM

VIDEO: Removing dust particles from Shabdolazim shrine

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – A group of people including artists and actors held the ceremony of removing dust from the Shāh Abdol-Azīm Shrine, also known as Shabdolazim, located in Rey in southeast of the Iranian capital of Tehran Thur.

The ceremony to remove dust from and clean the holy shrine of Shabdolazim is a symbolic ceremony that comes a few days before the Arbaeen, the fortieth day after martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions on Ashura Day. 

