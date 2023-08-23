US ordered Ex-PM to drop suit over Soleimani assassination

Qais al-Khazali said in an interview with public broadcaster al-Iraqiya aired on Tuesday night the lawsuit is now being pursued once again.

“Kadhimi, at the behest of Washington, closed the case on punishing the perpetrators and all those who were involved or collaborated in the targeted killings in one way or another,” he said.

“This case has been reopened. The former Iraqi administration had sought to keep relevant facts under wraps at the United States command.”

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then-President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

On January 8, 2020, the IRGC targeted the US-run Ain al-Asad base in Iraq’s western province of Anbar with a wave of missile attacks in retaliation for the assassination of General Soleimani.

According to the Pentagon, more than 100 American forces suffered “traumatic brain injuries” during the counterstrike on the base.

Iran has described the missile attack on Ain al-Assad as a “first slap.”

Two days after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that required the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US in the country.

MNA/ PressTV