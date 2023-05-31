  1. Sports
May 31, 2023, 10:45 PM

Persepolis win Tehran Derby along with Hazfi Cup title

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – The Tehran Derbym which was in the Hazfi Cup final match between Persepolis and Esteghlal ended in 2-1 for the Reds (Persepolis) on Wednesaday.

This was the second tilte won by Persepolis after they won the Iran Professional League (IPL) earlier this month.

The Reds scored the first goal of the sensitive match in the minute of 30 in the first half by their forward Mehdi Torabi.

Persepolis' goal remained closed till the minute of 100 in the second half untill Esteghlal managed to score its only goal by Mohammad Hossein Moradvand.

Finally, Omid Alishah scored the winning goal of the Persepolis in minute 115th of the additional times.

