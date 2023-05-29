  1. World
NATO forces open fire on Kosovo Serbs

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Clashes between Serb protesters and Kosovar security forces erupted on Monday in the Zvecan municipality in northern Kosovo.

Thousands of Serbs living in northern Kosovo gathered in front of town halls to protest appointment of ethnic Albanian mayors, Sputnik reported on Monday afternoon.

The NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) deployed soldiers near town halls of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok. Kosovo security forces are deployed behind KFOR soldiers.

Earlier in the day, KFOR called on both sides to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions.

According to the Kosovo online news agency, cited by Sputnik, KFOR fighters took members of the Serb List, a Serb minority political party in Kosovo, behind their cordon. Tear gas has been used against protesters, and doctors are treating victims. In addition, dozens of stun grenades were reportedly used, and shots were heard. The news agency also reported that two ethnic Serbs got injured in the clashes.

