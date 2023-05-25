Khorramshahr-4 brings message of peace to region: min.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks at the unveiling ceremony of Iran's latest Ballistic missile Khorramshahr-4 long-range strategic missile.

Ashtiani emphasized that this missile is the result of many years of efforts of Iran's scientists in the Aerospace Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense, and added that one of the prominent features of this missile is being invisible to radar and infiltrating the enemy's air defenses due to its low radar cross-section.

"The message of the defense ministry in order to improve the defense capabilities for the enemies is that we are determined to defend the country and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution," he said adding that "we have shown the enemy that they cannot stop our young experts from following the path of progress and growth."

"The message of this action for our friends is to help peace and stability in the region and provide comprehensive support to our friends and countries that are on the path of fighting against the domination system and their stances are considered to be full of awareness", he further pointed out.

Stating that the unveiling missiles will continue in the future, Brigadier General Ashtiani said, "We are taking steps to equip the armed forces with various areas of missiles, drones, air defense, and so on, and the unveilings will definitely continue in the future."

On the occasion of the third of Khordad (May 24), the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr, Khorramshahr 4 missile named "Khaiber", the latest missile product of the Defense Ministry's Aerospace Industries Organization, was unveiled on Thursday morning in the presence of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

