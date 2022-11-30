  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian holds meeting with Iraqi PM Al-Sudani

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – The visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian in Sa'dabad Complex on Wednesday morning.

"Today, I met with Mr. Al-Sudani, the honorable Prime Minister of Iraq, in Tehran. We respect him as a representative of the great Iraqi government and nation," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian just tweeted.

"Iran emphasizes deepening relations with Iraq and welcomes the country's constructive role in regional equations," the Iranian top diplomat said.

These excellent relations show a common strategic view between the two countries, he added.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Prime Minister of Iraq traveled to Tehran on Tuesday morning.

During his trip, he met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian president, the parliament speaker, and the first vice president.

