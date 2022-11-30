Amir-Abdollahian holds meeting with Iraqi PM Al-Sudani

"Today, I met with Mr. Al-Sudani, the honorable Prime Minister of Iraq, in Tehran. We respect him as a representative of the great Iraqi government and nation," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian just tweeted.

"Iran emphasizes deepening relations with Iraq and welcomes the country's constructive role in regional equations," the Iranian top diplomat said.

These excellent relations show a common strategic view between the two countries, he added.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Prime Minister of Iraq traveled to Tehran on Tuesday morning.

During his trip, he met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian president, the parliament speaker, and the first vice president.

RHM/