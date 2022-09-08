  1. Politics
British royal family gathers by side of Queen Elizabeth II

British royal family gathers by side of Queen Elizabeth II

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are "concerned" about her health status, Buckingham Palace has announced.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral," the Palace said in a statement Thursday, Sputnik reported.

Newly anointed Prime Minister Liz Truss issued a tweet on the royal's health status moments later, saying that "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace" and emphasizing that her thoughts and those of the nation "are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

British media have reported that Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William have made or are making their way to Balmoral, her Scottish country residence, to be with the Queen after being informed of her health status.

