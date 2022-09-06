Tehran to host 24th Intl. Tile, Ceramic Exhibition

Attendance and activity in specialized exhibitions in various fields, including tiles and ceramics, are significant.

Each of the people present in this market, including manufacturers, brands, merchants, mass builders, architects, and consumers can use and benefit from the communication and information paths available in such environments.

The 27th International Exhibition of Tiles, Ceramics and Sanitary Porcelain in Iran - Tehran is among these specialized exhibitions that create the mentioned opportunities for individuals and businesses.

The time and place of holding the international specialized exhibition of tiles, ceramics, and sanitary porcelain

This exhibition will be held in Iran, Shahr Aftab Tehran, on October 2-5, 2022, and its visiting hours will be from 10 am to 6 pm.

The venue of the international exhibition of ceramic tiles and sanitary porcelain

This exhibition is located in Shahr Aftab Tehran, on the Persian Gulf highway, km 10, adjacent to Imam Khomeini shrine, and the brands present in this exhibition will present their products in the booths prepared in this exhibition.

Brands participating in Shahr Aftab 2022 exhibition

According to the latest available statistics, more than 150 reputable brands are present in this exhibition, and most of them are manufacturers of tiles, sanitary porcelain, glazes, and businesses and brands active in this field. Many well-known brands from Iran and other countries have participated in this exhibition, and the number continues to increase.

Among the brands that have been confirmed to participate in the international exhibition of Shahr Aftab, are:

• The online market of Ceram Pakhsh

• EEFA Ceram

• Persepolis Tile

• Takceram

• Tabriz Tile Group

• Bastan Ceramic Tile

• Fakhar Group

• Emarat Tile

• Parsian Tile

• Setareh Tile

• Amin Tile

• Golceram

• Bistoontile

• Aras Tile

• Echtile

• Mahan Ceram

• Eram Tile

• Ceram Negar

• Kimia Ceram Tile

• Khatam Tile

• Afagh Ceram

• Shams Tile

• Leon Tile

• Nafis Tile

• Ehsan Meybod Tile

• Robat Ceram

• Kavir Tile

• Negar Tile

• Mehrdad Ceram

• Brillian Tile

• And …

Contact number and address of Shahr Aftab International Exhibition.

If you have any questions about participating in the Iranian tile exhibition, you can contact (+98)9126166588 or visit the website cerampakhsh





Presence of Ceram Pakhsh in Tehran 2022 tile, ceramic exhibition

After making significant successes in the field of export to different countries of the world, being able to sell the best tiles produced in the world such as Spanish tiles in domestic and even foreign markets, it has been entering online markets for several years. According to the capacities available in the web space, Ceram Pakhsh tends to provide services in the Iranian and global tile and ceramic markets and will have a lot to say in this field in this exhibition.

Ceram Pakhsh will be present at this year's exhibition in hall A4, pavilion... and will welcome visitors.



This article is an advertisement and Mehr News Agency has no opinion on its content.