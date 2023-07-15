  1. Video
Jul 15, 2023, 11:30 AM

VIDEO: Imam Hussein holy shrine being prepared for Muharram

VIDEO: Imam Hussein holy shrine being prepared for Muharram

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – The shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Iraq's Karbala was washed and cleaned to prepare for Muharram mourning ceremonies and hosting millions of pilgrims.

Download 11 MB

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the four sacred months of the year when warfare is forbidden. It is held to be the second holiest month after Ramadan. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura. Among Shia Muslims, Ashura is observed through large demonstrations of high-scale mourning as it marks the death of Hussein ibn Ali, the third Imam of Shia, who was beheaded during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

News Code 203237

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed