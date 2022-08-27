Onging Iran envoy, UN cheif discuss JCPOA in farewell meeting

"At the end of my tenure as Iran's UN Ambassador, I had a constructive and friendly meeting with the #UNSG Guterres, covering NPT Review Conference, JCPOA and regional issues including the Persian Gulf area as well as the UN role in the world stage,” the Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account.

Saeed Iravani was appointed as Iran's new Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Iravani replaced Majid Takht Ravanchi who was in charge of this position for 4 years.

He has been in charge of the Office for the Protection of charge d'affaires of Iran in Iraq, as well as the deputy of international security and foreign policy of the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.

