  1. Video
Jul 23, 2022, 2:35 PM

VIDEO: Chanting "Hello Commander" song in Bayn al-Haramayn

VIDEO: Chanting "Hello Commander" song in Bayn al-Haramayn

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – The epic song themed with generational support for the Islamic Revolution dubbed "Salam Farmandeh or Hello Commander" was performed in Bayn al-Haramayn, the area between the Imam Hossein Shrine and Hazrat Abbas shrine in Iraq.

Download 35 MB

The song features a kid who was born after 2011 and is speaking to Imam Mahdi, the last of twelve Imams in Shiite eschatology who has been living in occultation ever since 941. It also addresses the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, whose political position is deeply rooted in occultation-related theology.

News Code 189360
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189360/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed