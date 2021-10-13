3 best ISO certifications to help construction industry

They are regarded today as a testimony to an organisation’s commitment to operational excellence. This holds even more so with the construction industry, where ISO certification has become a minimum entry requirement, especially with larger projects. Without it, contractors are doomed to only qualify for smaller jobs that are not lucrative enough to help their organisation grow.

What certificates are needed for a construction company?

Being one of the largest industries in the world and considering how intricate and complex it is, the need for robust management systems in construction only makes sense. The construction sector does not just consist of builders; it also includes architects, civil engineers, gas engineers, electricians, and plumbers, to only name a few.

No matter where your organisation stands in the food chain, the ISO standards apply to it as they offer many benefits, including the implementation of an effective management system, and helping contractors meet pre-qualification questionnaires requirements, qualify for government contracts and win more tenders. In this article, we will go over the top 3 most beneficial ISO certification standards for the construction industry and their associated benefits. Stay tuned with us on Edara systems, as the best iso recruiting company in Australia.

Which ISO certifications are required for a construction company?

Out of the thousands of ISO standards currently in existence, construction industry organisations are encouraged to certify against the following:

ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System

ISO 14001: 2015 Certification for Environmental Management System

ISO 45001: 2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Standard

ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System in construction

By far the most popular across all industries, ISO 9001:2015 is the standard that sets the requirement for an effective Quality Management System with the aim of improving operational efficiency and the quality of products and services delivered.

ISO 9001:2015 plays a key role in improving employee training and development and enhancing overall organisational communication. For more information, especially abut costs, read how much does it cost for the ISO 9001 certification article.

It also helps with increasing job satisfaction with employees and streamlining organisational operations to increase productivity. The framework defined in the standard offers relationship management best practices for supplier evaluation and supports overall supply chain management improvement.

Benefits of ISO Standards for Construction Industry

Certified organisations can tender for projects with the public sector and larger private sector buyers because they have processes in place to manage risk effectively and the supportive documentation to demonstrate their continuous improvement and business optimisation efforts.

Another important benefit of ISO 9001:2015 is legal and regulatory compliance. The framework dictates that all legal and regulatory requirements must be followed and practised.

All the above benefits contribute to the delivery of a well-managed project and ensure it remains within scope and budget. All it takes is one quality job to start attracting more clients through the power of word-of-mouth. Not only does ISO 9001:2015 help land new business, but it also enables the establishment of long-term business relationships.

ISO 14001: 2015 Certification for Environmental Management System in construction

The second most important ISO standard for the construction industry is ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (EMS). It sets the requirements for the effective implementation of an EMS and is aimed at enhancing organisational environmental performance through the incorporation of environmentally friendly measures into every stage of the construction process.

The EMS plays a key role in environmental protection by eliminating any activities undertaken by the organisation that may present a threat to the environment. It protects the environment by testing and inspecting organisational systems to ensure they comply with environmental protection practices. But how much does it cost to Obtaining ISO 14001 certification? ISO 14001 certification cost depends on the number of your employees and it could be in the range of 12,000 to 15,000 dollars.

Today more than ever, because of the increased competition, buyers can afford to be selective, and all have environmental management requirements organisations must meet if they are to be considered. These requirements must be incorporated into the organisation’s business processes.

Because ISO standards all follow the continual improvement clause, the environmental performance of organisations certified against the 14001:2015 standard will only improve throughout the years, reducing harmful impacts, lowering consumption of materials and energy and cutting overall cost through efficient waste management.

What are the other benefits of implementing ISO 45001 in construction company

Additional benefits of EMS ISO for construction industry are as follow:

Resource efficiency improvement

Waste and cost reduction

Environmental impacts assessment and rectification

Shift towards a more environment-friendly supply chain design

Gain the trust of your stakeholders and customers

ISO 45001:2018 and Its Benefits and Flexibility for construction company

ISO 45001: 2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Standard in construction

Employee health and safety is a hot topic in the high-risk industry of construction. Employers are required by law to care for the health and safety of their employees. The ISO 45001:2018 standard sets the requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system and provides guidance for its use to assist organisations in providing their employees with safe and healthy work environments and prevent work-related injury and ill health while continually improving its OH&S performance.

Buyers feel they can trust organisations that go the extra mile in demonstrating their efforts to providing safer work environments for their employees. Most of the larger private sector buyers will not even consider applicants who do hold ISO 45001:2018 certification as potential partners. So far the benefits are more valuable than the cost of iso 45001 certifications.

Additional benefits:

The decreased overall frequency of worksite incidents

Reduced downtime and low cost of disruptions caused by health hazards

Lower insurance premium rates

Lower employee turnover rates

ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 are the most important standards for the construction industry

ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 are the most popular standards among construction industry professionals because they provide tremendous benefits and allow contractors to deliver superior quality projects and services while keeping their employees safe and minimising their impact on the environment. If your organisation is considering certifying to any of the standards covered in this article, our team of senior consultants can assist, from management system implementation all the way to certification. We will advise you on the most appropriate standards for your organisation and conduct a free Gap Analysis on your systems to determine the extent of the work required to align your organisation with the requirements of the applicable standards. You can reach our senior consultants by calling 02 8091 5777.

This article is an advertisement and Mehr News Agency has no opinion on its content.