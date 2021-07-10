VIDEO: Breathtaking scenery of Gerit Waterfall in W Iran

Gerit waterfall's height is about 15 meters with a wideness of about 17 meters and it joins the Sezar river. Around the Gerit waterfall, there are several locations covered with oak, vine, and hawthorn trees. It is the 75th national natural waterfall effect that was located on the list of natural heritage in October 2009 by the Cultural Heritage Organization of Iran.
TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – The Gerit Waterfall also known as Sarkaneh or Haft Cheshmeh, is a waterfall in the Khorramabad County, at the Village of Sarkaneh Abbasabad in the Papi District of Lorestan Province located in the west of Iran.
News Code 175918
