ARDABIL, Feb. 19 (MNA) – "Sardabeh" Waterfall is located in a village of the same name, 28 km away from Ardabil province. The water of this waterfall is slightly sour, clear and colorless and has a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

The volume of the waterfall is limited to a few springs and has a height of 16 to 20 meters. The rocks around the waterfall are covered with moss and other aquatic plants.