ARDEBIL, May 18 (MNA) – Located in Ardebil province, Fandoqlu Forest is doubly beautiful every year in spring. The forest has a variety of fruit trees, including hazel, wild apple, greengage, medlar, quince, raspberries, and strawberries.

Due to its unique forest-rangeland beauties and diverse natural attractions, the Fandoqlu area has a great potential for development in the ecotourism industry.