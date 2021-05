TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Mofakham Mansion is the largest and most significant architectural monument of the Qajar period in Bojnord, North Khorasan.

In the anthropology section of the museum, a part of the culture of the tribes of North Khorasan, customs, traditional crafts and handicrafts are exhibited.

Mofakham Mansion was registered in the list of National Heritage under the registration number of 952.