Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan for afghan peace talks

The delegation was received by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud.

The delegation is staying in Pakistan for three days to meet with senior Pakistani political and military officials.

Following up on the Afghan-Afghan peace talks is the main focus of this trip.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban will reportedly resume in early January as the two sides take a break after reaching an agreement on procedural ground rules for sustaining their dialogue to end the war.

The talks between the Afghan sides began in Qatar in September, months after the United States and the Taliban struck a deal on the withdrawal of the remaining 12,000 US troops in exchange for Taliban security guarantees and a commitment to talk peace.

HJ/FNA13990926000627