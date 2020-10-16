  1. Politics
Oct 16, 2020, 11:56 AM

Leader attends mourning ceremony of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Leader attends mourning ceremony of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution attended the mourning ceremonies of Holy Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and martyrdom anniversary of 2nd Imam of Shia Muslims Imam Hassan (PBUH) at Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah on Fri.

The mourning ceremony was held in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei without participation of people due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It should be noted that Hojjatoleslam Kashani delivered a speech and expressed salient points of prophetic manners and characteristics of Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Hassan Mojtaba (PBUH).

Today coincides with the 28th day of the lunar month of Safar, which marks the passing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as well as the martyrdom of his grandson Imam Hassan (PBUH), the second Shia Imam.

MA/5049406

News Code 164780

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News