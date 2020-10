TABRIZ, Oct. 16 (MNA) – The mourning ceremonies for the death anniversary of Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and martyrdom anniversary 2nd Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Hassan (BPUH), was marked in Mosalla of Tabriz on Fri.

It should be noted that the mourning ceremony was held by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of coronavirus, CPOVID-19, pandemic in the country.