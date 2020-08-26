Trump's latest move regarding Iran isolates US: Cyr

The US aims to activate a "snapback" mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that would restore international sanctions on Iran. The move escalates a dispute between the US and other members of the UN security council even between the White House and its European allies.

The United States demands the United Nations Security Council to activate the "snapback" mechanism of the JCPOA to reimpose all sanctions against Iran, while other parties to the deal believe that the US is not allowed to resort to this mechanism because it is not a party to the JCPOA anymore since the country left it in May 2018.

Donald Trump is doing his best to activate the mechanism just a couple of days after his failure in the UNSC to extend Iran's arms embargo.

The issue was discussed with Dr. Arthur I. Cyr, director of the A.W. Clausen Center for World Business at Carthage by Mehr News agency.

Commenting on the isolation of the US due to Trump's foreign policy, Cyr said, "As you and others indicate, the latest moves by the US administration regarding Iran further isolate Washington, and ironically in effect render Tehran less isolated."

Referring to a possible weakening of the UN Security Council due to President Trump's approach towards it, he added, "The UN overall is reconfirmed as the legitimate and most important international body, including in high-stakes crises. Keep in mind that the UN was a controversial body in US domestic politics in the past, with a strong sustained movement among conservatives to withdraw from the body. No one suggests that today, despite moves to leave the WHO. I believe there is an opportunity for European nations to collaborate in policy regarding Iran and other matters."

Interview by Payman Yazdani