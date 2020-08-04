Russia ‘cannot ignore’ US’ missile threats: statement

Washington’s deployment of land-based short-and intermediate-range missiles in various regions around the world will provoke an immediate reaction from Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday, according to Tass.

"It is clear that deployment of American land-based short-and intermediate-range missiles globally seriously undermines regional and global security and will provoke a new dangerous phase of the arms race. Russia cannot ignore appearance of more missile threats for its territory which will be seen as strategic for us. This will require an immediate reaction, irrespective of what missiles will be deployed, nuclear or not," reads the statement.

The ministry highlighted, "the only reasonable and <…> justified step forward is to look together for a mutually acceptable settlement of the current situation through political and diplomatic means." "Russia remains open to equal and constructive work to restore trust and strengthen international security and strategic stability. We are hoping for a similar interest and responsibility from the US side," the diplomatic agency underlined.

The INF Treaty was terminated on August 2, 2019 at the initiative of the United States. Washington said the reason was Russia’s refusal to comply with its ultimatum-like demand for scrapping all new cruise missiles 9M729, which, according to the United States and its NATO allies, were a violation of the agreement. Moscow dismissed these charges, saying that the technical parameters of the 9M729 missile matched those permitted under the INF Treaty and put forward its own counterarguments over Washington’s non-compliance.

MAH/TASS