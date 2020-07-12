Tabriz-Istanbul flights resumed on Sun.

Ramin Azari, the director-General of East Azarbaijan Airports, announced that all the health protocols have been observed in this flight, with 93 passengers on board.

The flight is set to be done weekly on Sundays, he added.

Flights of airlines between Tabriz and Istanbul had been canceled since March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Also, Iran Air, the airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will resume flights between Tehran and Istanbul as of Monday, July 13, according to an official.

Iran Air is scheduled to operate two flights per week (Mondays and Fridays) from Tehran to Istanbul and vice versa, the official added.

The Spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) of Iran Reza Jafarzadeh on June 27 had said that Iran would resume flights to Turkey in the near future.

