Saudi Arabia's false claims against Iran

According to some reports, Faisal bin Furhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia has claimed that Iran is a big danger for the Identity and future of Syria.

Although his country has spent a huge amount of its oil revenues on the ISIS terrorist groups, however, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister reiterated the claim that “ Iran is planning a dangerous project to dominate the region via sectarian militias and civil wars."

It is noteworthy mentioning that all these claims are in contrast with the fact that the government of Syria has several times appreciated Iran for its fighting against terrorism.

On the other hand, reports suggest that terrorist groups and extremist militias are mainly backed by the United States and its regional allies such as Saudi Arabia and UAE.

