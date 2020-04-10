Global COVID-19 infections at over 1.6mn

According to the latest reports, of the said people 356,941 have recovered.

The US is on top of the list with 468,895 infections and 16,697 fatalities so far.

Spain is the second most-hit country with the new pandemic with 153,222 cases and a death toll of 15,447.

The COVID-19 death toll in Italy has reached 18,279 from 143,626 coronavirus cases.

Germany has become the fourth country to register more than 118,235 cases of infection and 2,607 fatalities.

France is the fifth country with most infections which have reached 117,749 and the fourth country in terms of fatalities that stand at 12,210.

China reported 42 new cases on Friday. In China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,907, while the cumulative death toll increased to 3,336.

Then comes Iran in the list. On Thursday, Iranian Health Ministry announced that during the past 24 hours, 1,634 COVID-19 cases have been detected across the country. According to the ministry’s spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour, the total confirmed infections have so far hit 66,220.

MNA/PR