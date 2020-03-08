VIDEO: Young child rescued after hotel collapsed in China

At least 10 people have been killed and more remain trapped after a hotel in south-eastern China that was being used as a coronavirus quarantine center collapsed late on Saturday, according to state media.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday morning that six of 43 victims pulled from the rubble had died, with all but one of the remainder requiring treatment in hospital, and that rescuers were still searching for 28 more people. Chinese state media later revised the death toll to 10, the Guardian reported.

The Xinjia Express Hotel in the city of Quanzhou, Fujian province, collapsed suddenly around 7:30 pm on Saturday, with more than 750 medics and rescuers and 20 ambulances responding to the disaster.