  1. Politics
27 December 2019 - 09:45

Iran, Russia, China start joint maritime maneuver

Iran, Russia, China start joint maritime maneuver

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Iran, Russia and China commenced a four-day joint maritime drill in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman area on Friday.

The maneuver, codenamed "Marine Security Belt," is aimed at promoting the security of international trade in the strategic regions, as well as sharing experience in maritime rescue operations.

The joint drill, which is the first of such cooperation with Iran since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, comes amid US efforts to woo countries into a maritime coalition for patrols in the Persian Gulf, which have received a lukewarm welcome from its allies.

Yesterday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian announced that Beijing's Xining guided-missile destroyer would take part in the drills. Three Russian vessels are also taking part in the drills, according to reports.

Further details will be published later.

MNA

News Code 153716

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News