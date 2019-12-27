Iran, Russia, China start joint maritime maneuver

The maneuver, codenamed "Marine Security Belt," is aimed at promoting the security of international trade in the strategic regions, as well as sharing experience in maritime rescue operations.

The joint drill, which is the first of such cooperation with Iran since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, comes amid US efforts to woo countries into a maritime coalition for patrols in the Persian Gulf, which have received a lukewarm welcome from its allies.

Yesterday, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian announced that Beijing's Xining guided-missile destroyer would take part in the drills. Three Russian vessels are also taking part in the drills, according to reports.

Further details will be published later.

MNA