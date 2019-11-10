Discord, division US’ wish: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Yazd Province in the course of the provincial tour of the Government of Prudence and Hope on Sunday.

Iranian president described the Islamic Unity Week as the week of solidarity, unity and becoming closer to the path of the Great Prophet of Islam, and stressed that people’s resistance, unity, and efforts have disappointed the United States.

Addressing the bumper crowd of people in Yazd Province on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said, “Discord and division are what the United States wants; let’s not allow the US’ wishes be reflected by a few.”

Today, we are at a very critical juncture, said the President, adding, “The people of Iran are united against the enemies’ pressures, and despite what the United States and the Iranian nation’s enemies are doing, this nation is readier than any other time for defending its country.”

“Last year, the people of Iran were in difficult conditions because of the enemies’ economic pressures, but people’s resistance, unity, and efforts have disappointed the United States,” said the President.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also went on to say, “Economic figures speak to us and indicated that despite the enemies’ increased pressures, our conditions are improving since April.”

He continued, “Despite all pressures, our non-oil exports are in good conditions and this means that the entire country is working hard, and today, we need to step up our efforts for more development.”

Regarding the government’s efforts to fight corruption, Rouhani said, “The government has emphasized the fundamental ways of fighting corruption in three important bills, two of which have been submitted to the parliament.”

Stating that, “Transparency is the most important thing in fighting corruption,” he continued, “We must all fight corruption in our country through transparency and a fierce determination.”

Referring to the Transparency Bill as a very important bill approved by the Council of Ministers, the President said, “We hope that the members of the parliament approve this bill in the near future.”

“Anyone involved in corruption must be prosecuted. There should be no talk of factions and parties in fighting corruption,” added Rouhani.

He said, “I urge the Judiciary to explain to people what has been done in fighting billion-dollar corruption.”

“I call on all authorities to make it clear to people what happened in the $2.7 billion case; because this money was the money of oil and the treasury,” he continued.

He continued, “The dear people of Yazd Province have been at the front line of the Revolution and the Sacred Defense.”

The President added, “I would like to express my and the people of Yazd’s sympathy to the people of East Azerbaijan Province for the earthquake.”

“Appreciating all people involved in helping and delivering aid to the quake-hit areas in East Azerbaijan,” said Rouhani.

He continued saying, “We have discovered a new big oil field with 53 billion barrels of reserves.”

To be updated...

MNA/President.ir