Iranian Dotar player performs with Schiller in Arena Tour

Abbasi, also a folkloric singer comes from North Khorasan Province. She collaborated with the German band in “The Golden Gate” track, which was included in Schiller’s 10th studio album “Morgenstund” and released in March.

Arena Tour started May 8 and has so far had performances in the cities of Dresden, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Nurnberg, Bielefeld and Erfurt.

Hannover, Koln, Oberhausen, Mannheim, Stuttgart, Munchen, Bremen, Hamburg and Berlin will be the next destinations for the band and the tour will end on May 25.

Schiller, named after the German poet and dramatist Friedrich Schiller, was formed by Christopher von Deylen and Mirko von Schlieffen in 1998. Their first single was ‘Glockenspiel’, with great success in Germany. Around 2001 or 2002, von Schlieffen left, leaving von Deylen the sole member.

Von Deylen does not provide any vocals for Schiller productions himself. Vocals are sung by guest artists.

