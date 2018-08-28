Leader appoints board of trustees for Islamic development organization

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree on Tuesday appointing a new set of members for the board of trustees of the Islamic development organization.

Seyed Mehdi Khamoushi, the former head of the Islamic development organization is also among the new members of the board of trustees.

Mohammad Ghomi, the newly appointed chief of the organization, along with Ahmad Vaezi, Mohammad Hossein Rouhaninejad and Mohammad Reza Fallah are the other new members of the board of trustees of the Islamic development organization.

Earlier on July 22, it was announced that Khamoushi, who headed the organization for 17 years, will soon leave his post to replace Ali Mohammadi-Sirat as the head of the Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization.

Then on August 20, Leader issued a new decree appointing Mohammad Ghomi as the new head of the Islamic development organization.

