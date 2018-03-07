Boosting region’s security, Iran’s top priority

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide in International Affairs told Dutch students visiting Tehran that Iran is after strengthening security in the region.

“After the victory of the Islamic Revolution in iran, Parliament changed to a real and active entity with high authority in supervising and passing laws,” said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide in International Affairs.

The Iranian former deputy foreign minister made the remarks on Wednesday while meeting with a group of Dutch students, from the Leiden University of the Netherlands, who are visiting Iran upon the invitation of the Iranian foreign ministry’s School of International Relations.

He also touched upon complicated crises in the region especially in the Western Asia, and asserted that changes, diversity, and developments in the number of actors, the atmosphere of actions, and the kind of acts, has even more complicated the affairs in the Middle East in comparison with the era of the Cold War.

Securing the maximum security for Iran and strengthening security in the region are atop the priorities of the Islamic Establishment and all political and security measures undertaken so far have been for realizing these objectives,” reiterated the Iranian diplomat.

He also condemned “the destabilizing and unconstructive measures of US and some countries of the region in supporting terrorist groups for garnering their short-term benefits.”

