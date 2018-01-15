VIDEO: AISO Symphony Orchestra performance in Tehran

AISO
News ID: 4200618 -
Video
Download 156 MB
TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The Austro-Iranian Symphony Orchestra (AISO) performed Baroque music at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Sunday on the fifth night of the 33rd Fajr Music Festival.

    

Related News

Tags

Comment

1 + 4 =