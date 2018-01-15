VIDEO: AISO Symphony Orchestra performance in Tehran News ID: 4200618 - Mon 15 January 2018 - 16:48 Video Download 156 MB TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The Austro-Iranian Symphony Orchestra (AISO) performed Baroque music at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Sunday on the fifth night of the 33rd Fajr Music Festival. Related News AISO takes Iranian music lovers back to Baroque era 4th night of 33rd Fajr International Festival of Music Fajr concertgoers thrilled by Parvez Khan’s raga improvisations Fajr Music Fest. of 33rd edition opens in Tehran on Wed. Tags Austria Fajr International Music Festival Iranian Music Music Performance Comment * Name Email or Website * Your Comment * Please enter the correct answer 1 + 4 =
Comment