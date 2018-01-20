پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Sat 20 January 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
33rd Fajr Music Festival wraps up in Iran
TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The 33rd edition of Iran's Fajr International Film Festival came to an end on Friday, after 10 days of hosting Iranian and foreign music performances.
By: Tofighi, Moheimany
2018-01-20 08:29
Related News
8th day of Fajr Intl. Musicfest.
Music performances staged on 7th night of Fajr Musicfest.
VIDEO: AISO Symphony Orchestra performance in Tehran
4th night of 33rd Fajr International Festival of Music
Tags
Closing Ceremony
Fajr International Music Festival
Iranian Music
Tehran Symphony Orchestra