Bilateral talks underway in Switzerland before formal talks

Qatari delegation headed by Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with the Iraiann delegation while Pakistani delegation headedby Prime Minister hehbaz Sharif and Army Cheif Field Marshal Asim Munir met with the American delegation headed by Vice President J. D. Vance.

Media have reported that Iranian Foreign Minister, a member of the delegation, which is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, held a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister, who is heading the delegation.

In the meantime, US Vice President JD Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have met the Pakistani mediators in Switzerland’s Burgenstock where negotiations with the Iranian delegation is set to start later in the afternoon.

The US delegation was seen shaking hands with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir.

Araghchi had also met with his Swiss counterpart earlier today.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei who is accompanying the Iranian delegation told media that the talks are expected to be one day and wi;; wrap up today.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz blaming the continued Israeli aggression on Lebanon. An emergency meeting is set aside at the Switzeland-hsted talks to discuss the Lebanon issue, accoridng to media reports.

The talks are named by Swiss hosts as Lake Lucerne Summit between Iran and US as mediated by senior Pakistani and Qatari officials.

MNA