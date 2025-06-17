Iran missiles struck targets in Tel Aviv (+VIDEO)

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired a massive barrage missiles toward the occupied territories of Palestine on Monday night.

Here you can find the latest updates on the Iranian retaliatory operation called Operation True Promise III.

Israel Channel 12 reported that the sound of massive explosions can be heard from Ramat HaSharon area near Tel Aviv.

Israeli sources reported that at least 5 rockets hit the heart of Tel Aviv.

Initial reports indicate the collapse of an 8-story building in Tel Aviv.

Reports indicate that several rockets hit the "Herzliya" area in Tel Aviv.

Zionist media says initial estimates show that 30 missiles were fired in this wave of Iranian attacks.

