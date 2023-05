TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Karun Dam is one of the most important dams built in Iran. The dam is divided into two Karun-3 and Karun-4 dams.

The Karun-3 dam is a hydroelectric dam on the Karun River located in the province of Khuzestan, Iran.

The Karun-4 Dam is an arch dam on the Karun River located 180 km southwest of Shahr-e-Kord in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Iran.