AHVAZ, Jan. 1 (MNA) – Ahvaz White Bridge on the Karun River, which is a symbol of the beauty of this city and has a history of about a century, hosts migratory birds every year from the beginning of winter to the end of the season.

The presence of migratory birds around the White Bridge in the Karun River creates a tourist attraction for the people of Ahvaz in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran.