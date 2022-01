AHVAZ, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Ahvaz White Bridge (Hilal Bridge) on the Karun River, which is a symbol of the beauty of this city, hosts migratory birds every year from mid-autumn to the end of winter.

The presence of migratory birds in Karun River and the White Bridge creates a tourist attraction for the people of Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran.

Many people go to the White Bridge in Ahvaz during the day to watch and feed the birds.