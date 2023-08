TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Hurand County is the hub of sumac production in East Azarbaijan, northwestern Iran. 700 hectares of orchards in this county are annually cultivated with sumac.

Sumac is a reddish-purple spice derived from the dried and ground berries of the sumac plant. It is commonly used in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines for its tangy and citrusy flavor.