TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Jame (Grand) Mosque of Saveh is among the main architectural masterpieces of the historical city of Saveh in Markazi Province, Iran.

The monument enjoys a courtyard, a dome, two terraces, a minaret, prayer halls, and some old mihrabs adorned with Kufi and Sols scripts.

This place is considered as one of the oldest mosques that have been built in the pre-Islamic period.