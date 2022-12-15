15 December 2022 - 21:00

By: Yahya Biabadi

Bisotun; UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kermanshah

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Bisotun is an archaeological site located along a historical trade route in the Kermanshah Province of Iran, containing remains dating from pre-historic times through the history of ancient Persia.

Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage site, the inscription is a patchwork of immense yet impressive life-size carvings depicting king Darius I and several other figures.  It was the first cuneiform writing that was deciphered in the 19th century.

