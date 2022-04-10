Must-see Cheshmeh Gol-e Ramian in N Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – The lake or the spring of Gol-e Ramian is a natural pool that is on the List of National Heritages in Iran.

It is located on the slopes of the mountain, in the middle of the forest and south of the city of Ramian (Golestan region, north of Iran). This spring, whose cold and refreshing water flows from the underground like a natural oval-shaped turquoise swimming pool, is 90 meters long, 80 meters wide and up to 80 meters deep and is located at a height of 320 meters above sea level, in a river bed of limestone formation.

It is home to several species of aquatic animals and large-leaved trees grow nearby. This source is considered a cultural symbol by the locals and enjoys a particular role.

Near this excursion site there are other places to see such as the Paqal'eh tourist village, the Deland forest park, the Kashkak village and the Shir Abad waterfall.