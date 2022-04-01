Mehrpadin Castle in central Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – Located in downtown Mehriz, Yazd province in central Iran, Mehrpadin Castle is a magnificent adobe castle that dates back to the 8th-century AH on the lunar calendar. It was registered as one of Iran’s national heritage sites.

The castle has two walls and defensive battlements and nine circular towers; it is surrounded by a large moat.

The entrance of the castle is in its southern part and the gate is decorated with metal motifs. The entrance portal of the castle is shaped like an arch with spears and reliefs of chariots with geometric patterns carved on either side of the castle gate.

The historical Mehrpadin Castle is an example of a unique rural castle built in ancient times on plains where every resident owned one room and used it to store goods, agricultural crops, and livestock.

Mehrpadin was not used as a permanent residential place and was only used when people were in danger of an imminent attack. They left their homes and took refuge in the castle with their valuables.