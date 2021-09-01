VIDEO: Beautiful footage of wildlife in N Iran

The Alborz-e Markazi Protected Area is a rare and unique wildlife habitat. It is one of the biggest protected areas in the Alborz Mountain Range observed by the Department of Environment of Iran. The area starts north of Tehran city and stretches to the Caspian Sea.

The whole area is around 400,000 hectares and is home to 48 species of mammals, 156 species of birds, 1,400 different species of plants and 26 species of reptiles who live in this area. It is one of the main sources of water as there are many rivers in this region.