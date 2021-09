The edifice was built in the Qajar period atop the ruins of an older mosque, which had been probably built in the 10th century AD.

The stone inscription on the surface of its western portico bear the date 1248 AH (1832–33 AD), and on the wooden door opening on Ja’fari Avenue, the date 1291 AH (1874–75) can be read.

The plan of the mosque is of the four-arced type, with three main entrances.