Uraman Village, beautiful stair-stepped village in W Iran

URAMAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Recently, a group from UNESCO traveled to Uraman region rural district in the west Iranian province of Kordestan to look into the possibility of listing the beautiful historical region as a world heritage site.

Located in the west of Iran, Uraman Takht village is one of the best touristic attractions of the country. The village houses are generally made of stone and stair like fashion, with beams covering the ceilings. These houses are arranged such that the roof of one house is the courtyard of the other. The climate of this region in spring and summer is very pleasant and it is very cold in winter.