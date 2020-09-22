  1. Video
VIDEO: Kashan, a gem of traditional Persian architecture

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Kashan is a city full of original Iranian architectural patterns. The two-story alley in the historical and cultural context of Kashan is an example of original Iranian architectural patterns which can be seen in the video.

Kashan is a city in the Isfahan province of Iran. Kashan is the first of the large oases along the Qom-Kerman road which runs along the edge of the central deserts of Iran. Its charm is thus mainly due to the contrast between the parched immensities of the deserts and the greenery of the well-tended oasis.

