Operation Valfajr-8 simulated on Sacred Defense Week

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – On the occasion of 40th anniversary of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), Operation Valfajr-8 “Yad-e-Yaran Amphibious Military Drill” was simulated at Khalij-e-Fars (Persian Gulf) Lake on Monday.

This military drill will run until Friday Sept. 25. On February 9 1986, Iran launched Operation Valfajr-8, a sophisticated and carefully planned amphibious assault across the Shatt al-Arab (Arvand Rud) river against the Iraqi troops defending the strategic al-Faw peninsula, which connects Iraq to the Persian Gulf.