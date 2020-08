TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) –This year’s Hajj rites and rituals differ from the previous year due to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19.

This year’s Hajj rites and rituals were performed in the presence of a very limited number of pilgrims by fully observing health protocols. Due to the limitations caused by spread of COVID-19, many pilgrims from other countries could not take part in this prestigious annual event.